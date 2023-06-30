Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Grows By 357.3%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 357.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.8 %

MKKGY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 65,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,046. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Merck KGaA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

