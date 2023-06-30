Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Grows By 226.7%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGF remained flat at $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,462. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0211 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

