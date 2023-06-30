Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR) Decreases By 94.4%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 641,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $81,042,000.

Shares of MCAGR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

