Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Expands By 429.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 429.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Myomo Trading Up 7.8 %

MYO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 555,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.85. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 123.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

