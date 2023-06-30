Short Interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Expands By 300.0%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Netcapital Price Performance

NCPLW remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online from accredited and non-accredited investors. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

