Short Interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Expands By 300.0%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
NCPLW remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
About Netcapital
