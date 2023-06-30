Short Interest in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Decreases By 53.8%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NWTN Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NWTN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. NWTN has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NWTN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

