Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Drops By 50.4%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the May 31st total of 920,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

