Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Drops By 50.4%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the May 31st total of 920,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.19.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.