Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Drops By 65.7%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTIW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,994. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 48.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 516,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

