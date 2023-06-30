Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Drops By 89.7%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 783,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 212,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

