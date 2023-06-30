Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Grows By 200.0%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

