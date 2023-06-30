Short Interest in SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Declines By 69.2%

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Performance

SoFi Web 3 ETF stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

About SoFi Web 3 ETF

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

