Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Decreases By 66.7%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Superdry Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $0.91 during trading on Friday. Superdry has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.
About Superdry
