Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Decreases By 66.7%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Superdry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $0.91 during trading on Friday. Superdry has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

About Superdry

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

