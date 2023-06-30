Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Increases By 124.3%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

Crypto stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 372,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,565. Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

