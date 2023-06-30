Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Drops By 64.6%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 14,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,533. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

