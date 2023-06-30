Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Grows By 416.7%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Trend Micro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMICY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. 1,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $443.92 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
