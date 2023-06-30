Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rises By 229.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 2,181,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,382,607.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,626. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.38. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile



Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

