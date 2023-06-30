Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Rises By 137.1%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIZ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $32.17.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

