Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Rises By 776.6%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 776.6% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

