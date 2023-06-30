Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Drops By 89.0%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UMMA opened at $21.71 on Friday. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

