Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,192. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

