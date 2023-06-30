Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $31.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

