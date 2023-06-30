Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.71. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 137,031 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

