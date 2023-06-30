Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.71. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 137,031 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sify Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
