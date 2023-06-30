Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 1.15 $453.16 million $0.94 34.55

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 3.95% 3.70% 2.53%

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Sigma Designs on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications. Further, it provides coil drivers for cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other electronic equipment; transient voltage suppressors; EZBuck regulators; HVICs; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems; and type-C power delivery protection switches. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

