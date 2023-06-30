Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.8481 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

