SingularityNET Price Tops $0.23 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $282.26 million and approximately $36.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.64 or 1.00091848 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,731,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23927547 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $23,735,197.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

