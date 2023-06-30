Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in June

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Shares of SWDHF remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
About Skyworth Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skyworth Group
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.