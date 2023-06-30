Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $13,071,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $10,706,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $9,480,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 14,910.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. 123,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,083. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

