Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at 888 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,679. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.