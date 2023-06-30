SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,145,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 44,600,250 shares.The stock last traded at $8.44 and had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 496,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

