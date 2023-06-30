Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

