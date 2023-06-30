SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 22,747 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 2.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBWB stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.