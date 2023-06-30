SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

