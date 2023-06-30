SOL Capital Management CO Buys 2,225 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

