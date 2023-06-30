SOL Capital Management CO Buys 6,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

