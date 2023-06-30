SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

