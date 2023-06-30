SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 1.43% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

