SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 2,960 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.41% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $459.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

