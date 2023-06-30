SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 439 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 244,333 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

