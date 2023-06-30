SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

