SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,389,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after buying an additional 839,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $53.29 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.