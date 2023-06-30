SOL Capital Management CO Sells 6,527 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

