Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 1,778 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 2.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $5,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,755,000 after buying an additional 188,951 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSE:FMX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

