Solstein Capital LLC Grows Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Patria Investments stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $771.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 33.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.