Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.