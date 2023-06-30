Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

MRVL stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

