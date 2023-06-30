Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 39,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 345,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $612,370.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 in the last ninety days. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after buying an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,614,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

