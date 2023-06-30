Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 176,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,657,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

