Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 130.8% in June

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %
Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,459. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.