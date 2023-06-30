Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 130.8% in June

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,459. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on SOHO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

