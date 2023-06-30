Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 72,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

