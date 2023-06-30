SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 712,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 413,921 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $878,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

